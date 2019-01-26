Beijing Calls on Partners to Oppose Pressure on Business in Light of Huawei Case

BEIJING (Sputnik) - All countries should counteract politically motivated and unfair pressure on business, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday in light of some countries alleging that China’s Huawei tech giant has been involved in espionage.

“The truth and lies in this situation are clearly visible, when in the absence of any evidence, the government forces are used to denigrate and exert pressure on certain companies, this is immoral and unfair … I believe that all countries should be extremely vigilant in regards to such unreasonable actions and psychological harassment, and resolutely oppose them,” Wang said, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry’s statement.

READ MORE: Vodafone Says Pauses Use of Huawei Equipment in Core Networks in Europe

Every country has the right to protect security of its information, however it is unacceptable to seek fake reasons in order hamper commercial activities, the foreign minister noted.

© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel Huawei Set To Dominate Smartphone Industry in 2019, Unveils New 5G Tech

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it had been linked to the Chinese government and even has been spying on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the Chinese telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Meng Wanzhou was arrested in the Canadian city of Vancouver on December 1, 2018, reportedly, for failing to comply with the US sanctions against Iran, and now faces extradition to the United States. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which has urged the Canadian authorities to immediately release the Chinese national.

Just a few days after Meng's arrest, the Chinese authorities have detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor for allegedly posing a threat to the country's security. Beijing denied, however, that the detention had anything to do with Meng's case.