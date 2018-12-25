Register
00:05 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Russia, China Postpone Deal on Yuan-Ruble Settlements – Russian Finance Minister

    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    Get short URL
    285

    About a month prior to this development, the head of the Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank told media that Moscow and Beijing can sign an agreement on settlements in national currencies by the end of the year.

    Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has announced that Moscow and Beijing decided to postpone signing an agreement on mutual settlements in national currencies, even as the two countries strive to reduce the share of US dollar in bilateral trade.

    A Benjamin Franklin U.S. 100-dollar banknote and a Chinese 100-yuan banknote depicting late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen in a picture illustration taken January 21, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Yuan-Ruble Payment System ‘Can Counter US Hegemony’
    In November, Siluanov claimed that the draft of such memorandum is ready, and that Moscow and Beijing agreed to have a working group finalise the document and prepare it for signing in the near future.

    Igor Shuvalov, head of the Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank, also told media that Moscow and Beijing can sign an agreement on settlements in national currencies by the end of the year.

    "We did indeed discuss a memorandum. We decided step away from the Chinese side’s proposal, from this format. [We] agreed to continue negotiations between central banks, as well as between Russia’s Ministry of Finance and China’s Ministry of Commerce," Siluanov said.

    He also said that Russia and China continue to increase the share of trade in local currencies, adding that light of the existing “restrictions”, the parties involved are interested in conducting mutual settlements without any intermediaries.

    READ MORE: Russia Considers Issuing Government Bonds in Yuan Next Year

    Earlier, Andrey Kostin, the president and chairman of VTB Bank's management board, outlined a four-part grand design to reduce Russia's dependence on the US dollar, which was largely endorsed by the Russian Ministry of Finance.

    The plan envisaged accelerating the transition to export-import transactions in euros, yuan or rouble, transferring Russia's largest holdings from abroad to the country's jurisdiction and creating a Russian depository to place Eurobonds.

    Related:

    Rouble and Yuan Challenge US Dollar Hegemony - Financial Experts
    Pakistan, China Ditch US Dollar for Yuan in Bilateral Trade
    China’s Yuan Exchange Rate Against Dollar Hits New Low Since 2008
    Tags:
    postponement, memorandum, settlements, currency, Russian Finance Ministry, Anton Siluanov, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse