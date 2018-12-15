Register
01:22 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    Saudi Arabia Teams Up With UAE to Issue Joint Cryptocurrency

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced plans to issue a cryptocurrency for use in cross-border transactions. This, despite the fact that the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has effectively banned digital currencies in the Middle Eastern country.

    The new digital currency, which will be based on blockchain technology, will reportedly only be used for inter-bank transactions between the two countries, which share a border in the eastern Arabian Peninsula, and not for customer use. No launch date has been announced.

    Cryptocurrencies
    CC0
    Cryptocurrency Emission, Circulation 'Can't Be Allowed Now' in Russia - Official

    "This is probably the first time ever that we witness the cooperation of monetary authorities from different countries on this topic. We hope this achievement will foster similar collaboration in our region," UAE Central Bank Governor Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri said earlier this week during the Arab #FinTex Symposium on Blockchain & Financial Inclusion in Abu Dhabi, a meeting on global banking standards and regulation for the Arab region, according to Gulf News.

    Al-Mansouri noted this is "just a study" and that they "have not gone deeper into it."

    However, experts are skeptical about the plan.

    "This looks like a lazy public relations initiative," Dr. Alex Coman, a researcher at the Adelson School of Entrepreneurship in Israel's Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, told The Media Line Thursday. "Why not have the entire Arab League join in on this currency? That way you would have a massive body of countries doing business with one another."

    Giant letters, reading the word blockchain are displayed at the blockchain centre, which aims at boosting start-ups, on February 7, 2018 in Lithuania's capital Vilnius
    © AFP 2018 / Petras Malukas
    Blockchain Hailed as Next Frontier in China

    While the UAE has made moves in recent months to adopt blockchain technology for its own uses, both countries have remained standoffish toward public use of cryptocurrencies.

    In Saudi Arabia, SAMA has warned citizens of the "negative consequences" of trading bitcoin, warning it "is not a currency approved within the Kingdom," al-Arabiya reported in July 2017. An August 2018 warning noted that "virtual currency," which it calls "get rich" schemes, "are not approved as official currencies in the kingdom and no parties or individuals are licensed for such practices by regulators in the kingdom."

    Despite this warning, in February, SAMA signed an agreement with cryptocurrency Ripple to "help banks in the KSA [ Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] improve their payments system using xCurrent," Ripple's payments processing system. Toshi Times also noted that in May, the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology hosted a "blockchain bootcamp" with blockchain software company ConsenSys, which focuses its efforts around the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    How Low Can It Go? Bitcoin Drops to 13-Month Low

    Likewise, Dubai has tried to wave investors and consumers off of trading in bitcoin, but has adopted blockchain and cryptocurrencies for state uses.

    "The Dubai Blockchain Strategy aims to position Dubai as a leader in this global technology. Dubai is on course to become the first economy to operate its own cryptocurrency by the year 2020 and the Dubai Land Department is possibly the world's most advanced use of blockchain by any government entity," Rashid Yusup, the CEO of Taklimakan, which provides services in crypto education, analytics and social networking, told al-Bawaba in April.

    The Dubai Blockchain Strategy is a massive plan to convert the Gulf emirate to a completely electronic transaction system governed by blockchain, Forbes explained. The plan would convert all visa applications, bill payments and license renewals to the service by 2020. As those tasks together account for over 100 million documents each year, the country would save 25.1 million man-hours, or $1.5 billion, by going paperless.

    UAE's Energy Minister Al Mazrouei talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader
    OPEC Launches Mobile App With Monthly Oil Market Data - UAE Energy Minister

    Part of the program went live in October, when consumers in the capital of Dubai began to use the government's digital currency Emcash to make retail payments in-store and pay for government utilities, telecommunications and school fees in government shopfronts. Emcash is a state-backed subsidiary of the Dubai Department of Economic Development, which is run in conjunction with blockchain payment provider Pundi X, Coin Telegraph reported.

    "Dubai is paving the way for checks and balances and they are regulating [this industry]," Nassar Achkar, CEO of the Dubai-based Hyperchain blockchain technology service, told The Media Line Thursday. "Banks are relying on the technology behind the cryptocurrency to use it because it's faster, more efficient and more transparent."

    Related:

    System Error Makes It Possible to Mine Cryptocurrency Out of Thin Air
    Cryptocurrency Company Set to Mine Asteroids, Seeking Space Supremacy
    Venezuela to Offer Russia Cryptocurrency-Based Projects at Intergov't Commission
    Venezuela Hopes Petro Cryptocurrency to Negate US Economic Blockade
    Tags:
    bitcoin, ripple, Emcash, ethereum, blockchain technology, sales, banks, cryptocurrencies, Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse