Putin to Attend TurkStream Pipeline Completion Ceremony in Istanbul – Aide

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Turkish city of Istanbul on November 19 to attend the ceremony of ending construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the ceremony of ending construction of the sea section of the TurkStream gas pipeline … The event will take place in Istanbul on November 19,” Ushakov told the Izvestiya newspaper.

The TurkStream pipeline project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline comprising two strings, each with the capacity to deliver 15.7 billion cubic meters (554 billion cubic feet) of gas per year.

The first leg is set to bring Russian gas across the Black Sea directly to Turkey, while the other one will run across the Turkish territory to its western border, transporting natural gas to countries in the south and southeast of Europe.

In late October, Serbian Energy Minister Aleksandar Antic said that the country could also join the TurkStream project in order to improve Serbia's energy security.

Putin's visit to Belgrade is expected to take place in mid-January, according to the Serbian side, however, the exact dates are yet to be revealed.

Russia is reportedly considering options for extending the pipeline through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy.

