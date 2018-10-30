Register
19:18 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. File photo

    Amazon Head Bezos Loses More Than $19 Bln in Two Days, Leaves Zuckerberg Behind

    © REUTERS / Isaiah J. Downing
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Despite the huge money loss, Jeff Bezos is still on top position in the Bloomberg ranking of the world's 500 richest people, with former Microsoft chief executive Bill Gates nipping at his heels. The developments came after the Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted on Monday to its lowest since April.

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, known to be the world's richest person, has lost a record 19.2 billion dollars over the past two trading days, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    Even though the huge loss has not damaged Bezos's position as  the world's richest person, he is now reportedly much closer to former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates than he was just a few months ago. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Gates as the world's second richest person.

    READ MORE: Zuckerberg Out? Facebook Shareholders Want to Remove Chairman From Board

    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / LEON NEAL
    Amazon Becomes Second US Company to Hit $1Trln Valuation Mark
    On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite Index shrank to its lowest point since April, in what led to shares of Amazon nosediving by about 14 percent and leaving Bezos with 128.1 billion dollars, as compared to a peak of 167.7 billion dollars he was worth early last month.

    The previous record loss was set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in July, when his fortune tumbled by $16.8 billion dollars overnight.

    Related:

    WikiLeaks Publishes Alleged Secret Files on Amazon's Data Centers
    ‘Having a Union is So Critical': Amazon Workers Lose Bonuses After Wage Bump
    UK Watchdog Fines Facebook $645,000 for Data Protection Breach - ICO
    Tags:
    loss, world, shares, position, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse