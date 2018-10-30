Amazon Head Bezos Loses More Than $19 Bln in Two Days, Leaves Zuckerberg Behind

Despite the huge money loss, Jeff Bezos is still on top position in the Bloomberg ranking of the world's 500 richest people, with former Microsoft chief executive Bill Gates nipping at his heels. The developments came after the Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted on Monday to its lowest since April.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, known to be the world's richest person, has lost a record 19.2 billion dollars over the past two trading days, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Even though the huge loss has not damaged Bezos's position as the world's richest person, he is now reportedly much closer to former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates than he was just a few months ago. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Gates as the world's second richest person.

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite Index shrank to its lowest point since April, in what led to shares of Amazon nosediving by about 14 percent and leaving Bezos with 128.1 billion dollars, as compared to a peak of 167.7 billion dollars he was worth early last month.

The previous record loss was set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in July, when his fortune tumbled by $16.8 billion dollars overnight.