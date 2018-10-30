Amazon Head Bezos Loses More Than $19 Bln in Two Days, Leaves Zuckerberg Behind

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, known to be the world's richest person, has lost a record 19.2 billion dollars over the past two trading days, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Even though the huge loss has not damaged Bezos's position as the world's richest person, he is now reportedly much closer to former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates than he was just a few months ago. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks Gates as the world's second richest person.
The previous record loss was set by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in July, when his fortune tumbled by $16.8 billion dollars overnight.
