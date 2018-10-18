Slurs, Diamonds & Naked Women: Key Reasons for Slovakian Jewelry House's Success

The Slovakian jewelry house Aurum has made headlines due to its promo campaign titled “Hypocrite,” which aims to inform customers about their low prices for diamonds.

Aurum Marketing Manager Livia Frankova has revealed in an interview with Sputnik why the precious stones are so cheap and what the reasons are for the company to dare to use vulgar expressions on their banners.

Aurum has attempted to bust the classic theory that the world of jewelry must be associated solely with aristocracy, as well as the conventional understanding that men buy jewelry only in case they are guilty of something. “The advertising campaign titled ‘Hypocrite’ is meant to draw public attention to excessive political correctness and hypocrisy in society, which refuses to admit that men purchase jewelry predominantly when they have something to withhold,” Frankova noted.

The company’s copywriters want the public to think about the way gentlemen now behave, and call on them to purchase gems for their better halves. The company assumed that affordable prices for jewelry may effectively become the needed motivation to prepare a pleasant surprise for a woman for no special reason.

The banners currently adorning Slovakian streets feature an offensive word, kokot, which can be translated into English as “idiot,” or “fool.”

“Prove at least once that you are not an idiot and buy her this at long last!” one of the ads reads, while another sounds the following:

“She is hunting for money? Forget it. Be a man! She will worship you.”

According to Frankova, some were amused by this, others were offended, but this is exactly what made the campaign so much more popular, since the main goal was ultimately achieved.

“As for our internal statistics, traffic and interaction, these have virtually skyrocketed. We receive a lot of feedback about our company, and this is exactly what we did our best to attain,” the speaker said, adding that if someone sees something vulgar in the word “kokot,” a PR specialist would have nothing to object to, as his or her protest would simply prove this.

The upmarket fashion house Louis Vuitton is known to never lower the prices for their goods, and still, despite an abundance of fake Louis Vuitton products on the market, the brand retains its exclusive character. Frankova expressed certainty that the exclusiveness of their diamonds doesn’t actually need to be supported by high prices, as the advantage of their gems lies in them never losing their exclusiveness and attractiveness. The manager explained their brand’s affordability with their long-time presence in the respective market and a perfect reputation.

Aurum presents itself as a jeweler, which may be considered an alternative to such brands as Boucheron, Chopard and Cartier.

“We can afford to enjoy unique conditions for bulk purchases from our suppliers,” the manager noted, adding that all the diamonds sold have authenticity certificates.