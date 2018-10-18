Register
19:59 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Women and Diamonds

    Slurs, Diamonds & Naked Women: Key Reasons for Slovakian Jewelry House's Success

    Business
    Get short URL
    0 07

    The Slovakian jewelry house Aurum has made headlines due to its promo campaign titled “Hypocrite,” which aims to inform customers about their low prices for diamonds.

    Aurum Marketing Manager Livia Frankova has revealed in an interview with Sputnik why the precious stones are so cheap and what the reasons are for the company to dare to use vulgar expressions on their banners.

    READ MORE: 'Our Light': Canadian Jeweler Buys World's Second-Largest Diamond

    Aurum has attempted to bust the classic theory that the world of jewelry must be associated solely with aristocracy, as well as the conventional understanding that men buy jewelry only in case they are guilty of something. “The advertising campaign titled ‘Hypocrite’ is meant to draw public attention to excessive political correctness and hypocrisy in society, which refuses to admit that men purchase jewelry predominantly when they have something to withhold,” Frankova noted.

    The company’s copywriters want the public to think about the way gentlemen now behave, and call on them to purchase gems for their better halves. The company assumed that affordable prices for jewelry may effectively become the needed motivation to prepare a pleasant surprise for a woman for no special reason.

    The banners currently adorning Slovakian streets feature an offensive word, kokot, which can be translated into English as “idiot,” or “fool.” 

    “Prove at least once that you are not an idiot and buy her this at long last!” one of the ads reads, while another sounds the following:

    “She is hunting for money? Forget it. Be a man! She will worship you.”

    According to Frankova, some were amused by this, others were offended, but this is exactly what made the campaign so much more popular, since the main goal was ultimately achieved.

    “As for our internal statistics, traffic and interaction, these have virtually skyrocketed. We receive a lot of feedback about our company, and this is exactly what we did our best to attain,” the speaker said, adding that if someone sees something vulgar in the word “kokot,” a PR specialist would have nothing to object to, as his or her protest would simply prove this.

    Bulk of cut diamonds. File photo
    © Sputnik / Yuri Somov
    Diamonds Aren't Forever: Mexico Police Bust Dude Swathed in Gems

    The upmarket fashion house Louis Vuitton is known to never lower the prices for their goods, and still, despite an abundance of fake Louis Vuitton products on the market, the brand retains its exclusive character. Frankova expressed certainty that the exclusiveness of their diamonds doesn’t actually need to be supported by high prices, as the advantage of their gems lies in them never losing their exclusiveness and attractiveness. The manager explained their brand’s affordability with their long-time presence in the respective market and a perfect reputation.

    Aurum presents itself as a jeweler, which may be considered an alternative to such brands as Boucheron, Chopard and Cartier.

    “We can afford to enjoy unique conditions for bulk purchases from our suppliers,” the manager noted, adding that all the diamonds sold have authenticity certificates.

    Related:

    'Our Light': Canadian Jeweler Buys World's Second-Largest Diamond
    Archaeologists Find Millenia-Old Jeweler’s Tomb in Egypt (VIDEO)
    US Jeweler Tiffany Stepping Up Its Commitment to Russia
    Tags:
    slurred speech, diamonds, offensive remarks, gems, women, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse