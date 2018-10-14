Register
13:27 GMT +314 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    GDP

    UK GDP Growth Speeds Up to Quickest Rate Since February 2017 Despite Brexit Woes

    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new report finds the UK's economy has strongly rebounded during the three summer months from its sluggish expansion at the beginning of the year. However, Brexit-related downside factors are widely expected to weigh on the GDP growth rate closer to the yearend.

    Kristian Rouz — The British economy appears to have rebounded from its mild slowdown in the first half of this year, posting a robust pace of expansion during the three summer months. Officials have observed a rebound in consumer confidence and demand, a lower jobless rate, as well as ongoing growth in manufacturing.

    According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy grew 0.7 percent between June and August, posting stronger-than-expected gains across several sectors. The ONS said stronger consumer spending was the primary driver of this expansion.

    "The economy had continued to rebound strongly after a weak spring," Rob Kent-Smith of the ONS said.

    The ONS observed an acceleration in retail revenues, food and drink production and sales, as well as residential construction. Additionally, the UK's trade deficit with the EU lessened to its narrowest level since September 2015, while the volume of trade with the rest of the world has increased substantially.

    READ MORE: UK Tells Its Own History From Perspective of Being on Right Side — Researcher

    However, the ONS also found economic growth in August was flat due to a rise in imports, while economists had expected a 0.1-percent expansion. Annual GDP growth also slowed to 1.5 percent that month from 1.7 percent in July.

    "Rolling three-month growth in the services and construction sectors eased compared to July, but this was offset by industrial production recovering from its recent contraction," Andrew Wishart of Capital Economics said.

    The ONS said in August alone, Britain's production of oil and natural gas both increased, while services were flat, and manufacturing posted a mild contraction. All of these factors might point to another possible slowdown in the British economy in 3Q18.

    "Long-term growth continues to lag behind its historical trend," Kent-Smith said.

    These developments come as the Brexit talks between the UK and EU wind down; they will draw to a close this coming Wednesday. It is still unclear whether the sides will reach a deal, as Westminster has rejected Brussels' proposals on remaining in the EU customs union.

    READ MORE: Tory Commons Leader Ready to Resign if May Compromises More on Brexit — Reports

    For their part, European officials — along with many hardline Tories in London — have been skeptical of British Prime Minister Theresa May's ‘Chequers proposal'.

    Some members of May's ruling Conservative and Unionist Party are pushing for a ‘no-deal' Brexit — a scenario which could possibly spook investors and contribute to a slowdown in the British economy towards the yearend.

    Many economists doubt the UK and EU will be able to reach a mutually satisfying agreement, suggesting a ‘hard Brexit' is increasingly likely.

    "Brexit uncertainty — which we estimate has knocked 0.5 percent or so off business investment since the referendum — will probably get worse before it gets better," Ruth Gregory of Capital Economics said. "While there is a decent chance that Theresa May will clinch a Brexit deal (perhaps next week), we are less optimistic about the prospects of it gaining Parliamentary approval."

    Analysts also say the British economy is likely to slow down towards the yearend before returning to a steady pace of expansion sometime next year. Capital Economics observed the summer acceleration in the UK's GDP was motivated by temporary and seasonal factors, leaving its growth forecast for the year 2018 at 1.3 percent.

    However, the British economy will return to growth once Brexit is done due to its solid labor market, ultra-low unemployment, and rising wage growth — seen as boosting consumer confidence in the long-term.

    "Admittedly, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane commented in a speech this week that there are signs of a 'new dawn breaking in pay growth,'" Capital Economics' Gregory said.

    Meanwhile, Brexit-related uncertainty will inevitably dissipate once it becomes clear on what terms the sides will part ways on March 29, 2019. Experts say both the British and international companies doing business in the UK will adjust their plans accordingly.

    "The underlying services picture looks to be slow and steady," Lee Hopley of EEF the Manufacturers' Organisation (formerly known as the Engineering Employers' Federation) said.

    While GDP expansion is likely to be slower in case of a ‘hard Brexit', overall the UK appears to be well-positioned to reassert its role in the global economic system upon its divorce from the EU.

    READ MORE: Brexit: May Will Never Concede to Indefinite Customs Union — PM's Spokeswoman

    Tags:
    GDP growth, Chequers plan, Brexit, Office for National Statistics, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
    Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse