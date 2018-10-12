Register
17:02 GMT +312 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a branch of Patisserie Valerie in London

    Patisserie Valerie Finance Chief Arrested, Company Faces Uncertain Future

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chris Marsh, Patisserie Valerie's chief finance director, has been taken into custody following a scandal regarding the company's finances. The company employs roughly 2,500 people across the UK and is the latest to experience economic hardship in the pre-Brexit economic climate.

    The company's press release said the firm had been informed that Mr. Marsh "was arrested by the police last night and has been released on bail," adding that further updates would be released as developments unfolded.  

    READ MORE: Business Ace Up Germany's Sleeve for British-Style Companies After Brexit 

    The company has been struggling to stay afloat after "significant, and potentially fraudulent, accounting irregularities" were reported on Wednesday. 

    statement disclosed "a material shortfall between the reported financial status and the current financial status of the business," adding that without "an immediate injection of capital," the company could not continue trading stocks. The company has also stopped trading shares since the scandal was uncovered.

    The developments come after the Serious Fraud Office stated it had "opened a criminal investigation into an individual" on Friday, without mentioning names.  

    READ MORE: Coke vs. Pepsi: Coca-Cola Buys Up Costa Coffee for Pocket Change

    "A 44-year old man from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. He has been released under investigation," Hertfortshire police also said in a statement. 

    A Swiss flag is seen behind a sign of Swiss bank giant UBS on June 11, 2013 in Basel.
    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Deportation of UBS Trader Who Caused Almost $2 Billion Worth of Losses Delayed
    British entrepreneur Luke Johnson owns 37 percent of the high street chain's holdings and is currently unable to provide the capital requested. Patisserie Holdings also owns Druckers, Backer & Spice, Philpotts, and Flour Power City.

    The company had reported holdings of £28.8 million in a May statement and has commissioned accounting multinational Pricewatercoopers (PwC) to sort out its accounts, along with auditing firm Grant Thorton. 

    Related:

    UK Business Patience at Breaking Point as 24 Brexit Real-World Questions Set
    UK Business Leaders Call for 'Cliff-Edge' Avoidance Option Over Brexit
    UK Regulators Eyeing Graft Probe Into Glencore's Congo Business
    Deportation of UBS Trader Who Caused Almost $2 Billion Worth of Losses Delayed
    Tags:
    retail, Bakery, food, investigation, arrest, Luke Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse