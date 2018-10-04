Register
16:32 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.

    No-Deal Brexit Risks 'Serious' Consequences for UK Exports - Nissan

    © REUTERS / Nigel Roddis
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Japanese automaker Nissan has voiced strong concerns on a "no-deal" Brexit and has warned that any disruptions to its north-eastern factory in the UK would have grave consequences.

    Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn said that its British operations were "a European investment based in the UK", responsible for almost 8,000 jobs mainly based at its Sunderland factory. Roughly 30,000 British-based employees work for UK companies supplying Nissan. 

    A spokesperson from Nissan UK told Sputnik via a company statement that Brexit had serious implications for its exporting capabilities within the single market.  

    "Since 1986, the UK has been a production base for Nissan in Europe," the statement read. "Our British-based R&D and design teams support the development of products made in Sunderland, specifically for the European market." 

    He said that frictionless trade helped the Sunderland plant grow into Britain's largest factory in its automotive history, which exports over half of its production to the European Union. 

    READ MORE: Hard Brexit a 'Horrifying' Prospect, Says Britain's Biggest Car Maker 

    "Today we are among those companies with major investments in the UK who are still waiting for clarity on what the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU will look like," he continued. 

    The statement also stated that a sudden change from common market to WTO rules "will have serious implications for British industry," and urged UK and EU negotiators to work together "towards an orderly balanced Brexit that will continue to encourage mutually beneficial trade." 

    Other major UK auto manufacturers have cited fears of a hard Brexit, with Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover Automotive urging the UK government to provide ‘frictionless trade' with EU member states, among other certainties for businesses. 

    "A bad Brexit deal would cost Jaguar Land Rover more than £1.2bn profit each year," adding that Jaguar would have to "drastically" adjust its spending profile. 

    Dr. Speth added that the company had spent £50 billion over 5 years and planned to invest £80 billion in five years more, but "would be in jeopardy should we be faced with the wrong outcome."  

    READ MORE: Horsepower vs Brexit: What Car Manufacturers in Britain Think of EU Divorce 

    "If the UK automotive industry is to remain globally competitive and protect 300,000 jobs in Jaguar Land Rover and our supply chain, we must retain tariff and customs-free access to trade and talent with no change to current EU regulations," Speth continued. 

    Dr. Speth also voiced his frustrations at the Zero Emissions Vehicle Summit in Birmingham, stating that as JLR's supply chains "reached deep into Europe" and adding that one in three cars exported from the UK came from Jaguar Land Rover, with the EU receiving 20 percent of total exports.  

    Other manufacturers remain largely divided on Brexit, with PSA head calling a hard Brexit unacceptable and Aston Martin and TVR executives planning to float stocks on the London Stock Exchange, dismissing a no-deal as "not the end of the world". BMW has halted production of the MINI for four weeks until Britain exits the EU in 2019.

    Related:

    Jaguar Land Rover Warns Hard Brexit Would Cost $106 Billion, Says Will Leave UK
    Jaguar Land Rover, Waymo Strike $1.3Bln Deal to Build 20,000 Self-Driving Cars
    Horsepower vs Brexit: What Car Manufacturers in Britain Think of EU Divorce
    Hard Brexit a 'Horrifying' Prospect, Says Britain's Biggest Car Maker
    Tags:
    manufacturing sector, Brexit blues, Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', automotive, car, Brexit, Jaguar Land Rover, Groupe PSA, Nissan, Ralf Speth, Sunderland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse