Rosatom in Talks on Building Several Dozens of NPP Units in Countries – CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom is negotiating possible construction of several dozens of nuclear power plant (NPP) units in different countries, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Wednesday.

"Negotiations are underway on several dozen [NPP units]," Likhachev said at the panel session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Rosatom would soon start the construction of two power units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP), this nuclear power plant already produces 40 percent of the electricity consumed in Hungary.

In November 2015, Russia and Egypt approved an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dabaa NPP, consisting of four 1,200-megawatt nuclear power units of 3+ generation, which be in conformity with the highest, "post-Fukushima," security standards.

The plant is supposed to be built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom within 12 years. The project officially kicked off on December 11, 2017. The launch of the NPP's first unit is expected in 2026.