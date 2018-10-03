Rosatom in Talks on Building Several Dozens of NPP Units in Countries – CEO

"Negotiations are underway on several dozen [NPP units]," Likhachev said at the panel session of the Russian Energy Week forum.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Rosatom would soon start the construction of two power units of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP), this nuclear power plant already produces 40 percent of the electricity consumed in Hungary.
The plant is supposed to be built by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom within 12 years. The project officially kicked off on December 11, 2017. The launch of the NPP's first unit is expected in 2026.
