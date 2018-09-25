Register
16:36 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, center, applauds at the end of the English Premier League last round soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 21, 2017

    End of 'Roman Empire'? Abramovich Wants Record £3 Billion for Chelsea - Reports

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rumors of the Russian businessman selling Chelsea have been circulating for months, since Roman Abramovich was rejected a renewal of his UK investor visa in May and has therefore left Britain, currently being unable to personally attend Chelsea’s games.

    Roman Abramovich is seeking a staggering £3 billion for his London football club Chelsea, which is a record asking price in the sports world, Bloomberg wrote, citing its source familiar “with the discussions” in a feature into the Russian billionaire. The article, titled “Has Anyone Seen Roman Abramovich? The Last Days of Londongrad,” has it that the Blues are indeed up for sale in light of a possible expansion of US sanctions, although “obsessed” Abramovich would rather keep it to himself.

    “Abramovich is mulling a sale of Chelsea, frustrated by his British visa problems and concerned about the potential fallout should the US expand sanctions against wealthy Russians and target him,” the magazine wrote.

    It went on to dwell on remarkable details about how Abramovich engages with pleasure in the daily life and matches of his club, which has virtually “become an obsession.”

    "When he’s in New York, he’s been known to watch Chelsea matches at Legends, a Midtown sports bar, with other fans (and his bodyguards, who lurk discreetly). If you go into his houses or yacht, there’s a screen in virtually every room, almost always with football on it,” a source from the billionaire’s circle was quoted as saying.

    According to Bloomberg, he also eagerly weighs in interviews with potential coaches, personally looks into transfer choices and even “sometimes smuggle[s]” those he talks club issues over with “into his home in Kensington through an underground entrance to shield them from the press,” the edition cited an attendee of one of those talks as saying.

    In this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    US Bank Puts £2bn Price Tag on Roman Abramovich's Chelsea FC - Reports

    Rumors of Abramovich selling the club have been circulating for quite a while, ever since he was reported to have obtained Israeli citizenship in May this year. At the time, his British investor visa had expired and the Home Office delayed its renewal amid a Russia-Britain diplomatic spat over the Skripals’ case, forcing Abramovich to stay outside London for the past several months.

    Since then, Abramovich has reportedly turned down a nearly 2 billion-pound offer from Jim Ratcliffe, a chemicals tycoon, who is esteemed to be the wealthiest person in Britain.

    In late August, reports emerged of Abramovich hiring an investment bank to file and look into potential buying offers. Nevertheless, a source among the Blues stated that the “club is not listed for sale and the owner doesn’t float such a prospect.”

    Roman Abramovich
    © Sputnik / Alexei Kudenko
    Russians Do it ... Again? Twitter Calls on Abramovich to Hire Zidane

    The Russian tycoon purchased Chelsea out of a near-bankruptcy state in 2003 for £140 million (about $223 million at the time) and has since injected no less than £1.17 billion in investments into the club. Under him, the Blues have won the Premier League five times, as well as grabbed the Champions League and UEFA European League titles.

    Chelsea’s success couldn’t escape comments on Twitter, with users heaping praise on the club’s owner and his genuine interest in the club’s management:

    Related:

    Fans Puzzled by Former Chelsea Captain's Possible Spartak Moscow Transfer
    Chelsea Manning to Be Barred from Australia Due to Criminal Record
    N Zealand Opposition Calls to Ban 'Convicted Felon' Chelsea Manning From Country
    US Bank Puts £2bn Price Tag on Roman Abramovich's Chelsea FC - Reports
    Tags:
    football club, football fans, football, business, sales, businessman, Roman Abramovich, Israel, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse