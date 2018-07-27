Putin to Modi: Our Efforts Are Successful as Bilateral Trade Turnover Growing

JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his close contacts with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi contribute to a significant increase in bilateral trade.

"I recall your visit to Sochi, we had very good, kind, friendly and informative talks, and now we are preparing for my visit to India in October this year," Putin said at a meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

"Our efforts are successful as the bilateral trade turnover is growing. Last year it grew by 24 percent and in the first five months of this year by another 26 percent," the Russian president said.

Five emerging economies known as the BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are holding the group's anniversary summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also met Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping on the fringe of the summit to discuss international issues, media reported.

They held a bilateral to exchange their views on the "current international situation" and major issues of common concern, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

After the talks, the two had a dinner together on the sidelines of the 10th BRICS summit.