Venezuela to Issue 100 Mln Petro Cryptocurrency Units Worth $6Bln - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela plans to release a total of 100 million units of oil-backed digital coin dubbed Petro totaling $6 billion, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said at a conference on digital economy in Moscow.

"There is no other cryptocurrency that has similar guarantees, which make it so attractive and secure," Tortosa said.

The ambassador added that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was "forced" to put forward the Petro project due to political and financial pressure on the country, including due to the US sanctions.

Venezuela has become the first country to launch the oil-backed cryptocurrency. The sales of Petro started in March after a month of presales.

Maduro plans to create four economic zones for working with Petro, with the shift to the cryptocurrency in public procurement, and sales of property for the cryptocurrency being among other president’s plans.