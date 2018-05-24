For First Time in 50 Years, Crimean Wine Wins Accolades, Awards in London

The Crimea-based Alma Valley winery took three medals at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London.

Among the awards was a "silver outstanding" medal for its Riesling Ice Wine Reserve 2015, as well as a silver and bronze in the chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon categories.

"The IWSC is one of the oldest and most authoritative independent wine contests, its medals underscoring a wine's status; its medals signify that Russian winemaking in general is on the right track. It's nice to see that the wines of our Krasnodar colleagues have also received respectable evaluations from the judges," Alma Valley CEO Andrei Grigoryev said in a company press statement.

In addition to Alma Valley, six other Russian wineries took part in this year's IWSC competition.