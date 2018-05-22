Russia, France to Discuss Nuclear Projects in Third Countries at SPIEF – Rosatom

“During the 'nuclear dialogue' the sides are expected to present the joint projects on cooperation in third countries in such areas as engineering and manufacture of nuclear power plant equipment, development of renewable energy resources and energy efficiency, the digital transformation of the energy sector and nuclear fuel cycle,” the press release read.
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. This year's event will take place on May 24-26. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
