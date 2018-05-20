Register
16:02 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on October 10, 2015 shows the logo of Glencore at the Swiss commodity trading giant's headquarters in Baar, central Switzerland

    UK Regulators Eyeing Graft Probe Into Glencore's Congo Business

    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Trouble is brewing for the multinational mining company Glencore, which has recently been involved in a tax and royalty dispute over its Congolese operations, as the company has allegedly drawn the attention of British white-collar crime investigators.

    Kristian Rouz - Anglo-Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore is reportedly facing a major corruption probe over its controversial business practices in Congo. The probe - which is said to be in its preliminary stage at this point - is focusing on the ties between Glencore's top management, Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, and top political leadership of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

    The UK's Serious Fraud Office is gathering and analyzing evidence for a full-scale investigation into Glencore's alleged bribing of top Congolese officials to advance its business interests in the country.

    workers on a construction site
    © Photo :
    The Real Cost of Britain's Construction Industry Exposed - Report
    Congo is rich with various minerals, making it an attractive destination for international investors, however, the heightened political and security risks have complicated regular business practices in the country for decades.

    According to the preliminary allegations, Gertler and his personal friend and Congolese president, Joseph Kabila, have established a scheme which has allowed Glencore to become a major producer of copper and cobalt in the country, whilst underpaying taxes and royalties.

    Gertler was blacklisted by the US last December over the suspicion his fortune is based on corruption - claims firmly rebuffed by Congolese officials.

    The recent announcement of a formal British probe into the Swiss-based company received reserved commentary from Congo.

    "We are ready to take all the blows and we are ready to fight back," Congo government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

    This comes after last month when Congolese authorities froze part of Glencore's assets in the country amid the ongoing Congolese probe into the miner's tax and royalty payments. The controversy arose when Gertler claimed Glencore owes him $3 bln in damages from the company's Mutanda Mining and Kamoto Copper projects - which he stopped receiving since being blacklisted by the US.

    There is speculation Glencore stopped payments to Gertler in order to avoid drawing the attention of US financial watchdogs, who could slap sanctions on Glencore as well.

    Meanwhile, Glencore's stock has been retreating amidst the Congo controversy due to the heightened uncertainty over the possible UK probe, and the possible effects of the company's past dealings with a now-blacklisted individual.

    "The uncertainty of the fraud investigation that could come is just that, uncertain," Hunter Hillcoat of Investec Ltd. said. "I don't know where this is going to end up. It's not even started yet. This wasn't priced in, but I don't think it'll weigh on the share price unless there's more smoke to add to the fire."

    According to previous reports, Glencore has sought an out-of-court settlement with Gertler over the Congo payments. However, the outcome of the talks is yet unknown, whilst the court hearings - initially slated for earlier this month - have been delayed.

    Moreover, Glencore is contesting Congo's new mining code, which would increase extraction taxes and royalty payments per project profitability. This comes amidst an intensified dispute with a local state-owned miner Gecamines, which has accused Glencore of extracting excessive profits of the Kamoto project.

    READ MORE: How US Moves Against Russian Aluminum Giant Starts Crippling European Companies

    These latest developments are suggesting Glencore could be gradually forced out of Congo through a combination of protectionist policies and non-regulatory pressure.

    However, the British authorities - and, likely, the US - are more interested in the nature of the relationship between Glencore and its partners in the Congo business. The miner's possible wrongdoing could potentially give the regulators a greater leverage over the company. 

    Tags:
    corruption, bribery, mining, investigation, Glencore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse