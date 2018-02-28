Register
15:38 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The logo of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is seen at its headquarter building in Beijing January 17, 2016

    India Turns to China-Based AIIB for Loans to Fund its Infrastructure Dream

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Business
    Get short URL
    241

    India has received 40% of the total loan corpus of the AIIB in the last two years. Moreover, India’s finance ministry has claimed that the bank would soon approve at least 12 projects involving an assistance of $3.5 billion.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India has sought greater assistance from the Beijing-based multilateral lending agency the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in order to bridge the "infrastructure deficit," which is aimed to improve the quality of life for the rural poor. The AIIB has already committed more than $1 billion worth of assistance for five projects in India during the last two years. Moreover, it has also approved assistance worth $3.5 billion for twelve other projects.

    READ MORE: AIIB Approves $250Mln Loan for China to Reduce Country’s Coal Use

    India's Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley said that in a short span of fewer than three years, the bank has already started functioning "very effectively."

    "I am glad that the bank has started functioning effectively and should contribute actively to infrastructure development of the Asian region which has suffered from lack of basic facilities. It will also fuel growth in the region and help overcome 'infrastructure deficit'," Jaitley said at the curtain raising ceremony of the AIIB's 3rd annual conference, which is scheduled for June 25-26 in Mumbai.

    According to D.J. Pandian, the AIIB's chief investment officer, the agency is especially interested in making investments in India's energy, roads, and urban development projects, and the bank will examine allotting more funds for such projects next year.

    Union Finance Minister, Shri @arunjaitley unveiling the Logo &Theme of the 3rd Annual Meeting of AIIB along with Mr Jin Liqun, President, AIIB in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/PHLGjxYQNB

    The AIIB is a multilateral development bank founded to bring countries together to address Asia's daunting infrastructure needs. Headquartered in Beijing, the AIIB began operations in January 2016 and has now grown to 84 approved members worldwide. China is the largest shareholder in the bank followed by India and Russia.

    Related:

    China-Backed AIIB Approves $329 Mln Loan to Build Access Roads in India
    China-led AIIB Signs $160 Million Loan Pact for India’s “Power for All” Project
    AIIB Approves First Loan to India to Develop Energy Sector of Andhra Pradesh
    AIIB Board of Governors Approves Membership of Argentina, Madagascar, Tonga
    Tags:
    loan, urban, infrastructure, development, energy, India's Finance Ministry, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Arun Jaitley, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok