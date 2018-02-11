Chechen Head Dives Into World of Bitcoin

Head of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov shared on his Telegram channel that he has purchased bitcoins, although he has not revealed the amount.

Kadyrov explained his decision to explore the cryptocurrency world as an aspiration to follow bitcoin’s development.

“In a world of constantly changing technologies, one needs to improve oneself to grasp the innovations. I have already promised to introduce blockchain to the republic, and I’m eager to learn about innovative payment networks, too. Therefore, I’ve made up my mind to buy a share of bitcoin to follow the evolution of the cryptocurrency.”

While announcing his decision, he also pointed out that “investment in bitcoin was quite dubious,” one could lose all one’s money, given the high rates of fraud in the cryptocurrency realm.