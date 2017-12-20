Register
14:36 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017.

    Uber Slapped by EU Court of Justice, Officially Ruled as Transport Firm

    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) officially ruled on Wednesday that Uber is a transport company rather than a digital one, meaning that EU member states can, therefore, regulate the conditions in which the company's services are provided.

    "In today’s judgment, the Court declares that an intermediation service such as that at issue in the main proceedings… must be regarded as being inherently linked to a transport service and, accordingly, must be classified as ‘a service in the field of transport’ within the meaning of EU law," the ECJ press release read.

    According to the court ruling, Uber must be now excluded from "the scope of the freedom to provide services in general" as well as directives on e-commerce and internal market services.

    "It follows that, as EU law currently stands, it is for the Member States to regulate the conditions under which such services are to be provided in conformity with the general rules of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU," the press release specified.

    What Does This Decision Mean to Uber?

    The ruling, defining Uber as a transportation company, not online platform, playing a mediator between passengers and drivers, might confuse the company's expansion plans in the EU, as not they will likely have to pay expensive licensing fees and employee benefits, along with changing their attitude to drivers: treating them as taxi chauffeurs and not as independent workers.

    READ MORE: Uber Allegedly Steals Competitors' Data, Uses Undercover Surveillance

    The milestone regulation will also reshape the world of digital economy, with growing number of people working as freelancers or on short-term contractors.

    The company's operation has already sparked opposition of taxi drivers in Barcelona in 2014, forcing them to bring an action before a court in the city with the hope of getting the court to declare that "the activities of Uber Systems Spain amount to misleading practices and acts of unfair competition." The court considered it necessary to first determine the nature of services provided by Uber to ascertain whether or not Uber required prior administrative authorization and infringed the Spanish competition rules, according to the ECJ.

    Tags:
    Uber, European Union Court of Justice, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok