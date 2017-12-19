Register
19:14 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 23, 2009 file picture a Saab logo covered with raindrops is seen on a car in Frankfurt, Germany

    Adani's Carmichael Setback Shadows its Collaboration With SAAB

    © AP Photo/ Ferdinand Ostrop
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Adani’s decision to cancel its deal with Downer EDI for the development of a Carmichael coal plant due to a financial crunch has armed its critics who have cast aspersions on the conglomerate’s ambition to build Gripen fighter jets in collaboration with SAAB for potential orders from the Indian military.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian conglomerate Adani Group has canceled a $1.5 billion outsourcing contract it had signed with Australian engineering and infrastructure services provider Downer EDI for the development and operation of a Carmichael coal mine project. A cash crunch is being cited as the main reason behind the cancellation of the deal.

    "Adani and Downer have mutually agreed to cancel all letter of awards [confirmations of successful contract bids] and Downer will provide transitional assistance until 31st March 2018," the Adani group said in a statement.

    The Adani group had applied for a Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) loan of $650 million for building a 388-km rail line to connect the Carmichael coal mine to the seaport from where it expected to export coal to India.

    READ MORE: Swedish SAAB Partners With Adani to Produce Hundreds of Fighter Jets for India

    However, the government of Queensland where the Carmichael coal mine is located, vetoed its request for the loan, dampening the ambitions of the Adani group that had already been facing a fund crisis as evident from its recent approaches to Chinese financial institutions. The company has said it will now run the project on an owner-operator basis to achieve the "lowest quartile cost of production."

    "Following on from the veto last week, and in line with its vision to achieve the lowest quartile cost of production by ensuring flexibility and efficiencies in the supply chain, Adani has decided to develop and operate the mine on an owner-operator basis," the statement said.

    The Queensland veto was evidently prompted by stern protests by locals who believed the coal mine could irreparably hurt the area's environment. The project included expanding the Abbot Point port, which according to environmentalists, cut into the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage area. 

    This development has come as a serious setback to the Adani group, which had expanded its business across many sectors in the last three decades. It recently made a debut in India's defense manufacturing sector after SAAB of Sweden chose the group as its Indian partner to manufacture Gripen fighter jets for potential orders from the Indian Air Force.

    However, given the fact that the company has no previous experience in the aerospace sector and the apparent debt burden and financial crisis, eyebrows are being raised over SAAB's decision to partner with Adani. Questions are being raised on whether the Adani group was chosen for its merit or because SAAB wanted to make use of Adani's close proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to influence the Indian political class and arms procuring agencies to beat competitors in the game. 

    SAAB, with the help of its collaboration with Adani, is aiming to win its bid against Lockheed Martin to sell more than 100 Gripen fighters to the Indian Air Force. 

    Related:

    India’s Adani, China’s Easy Hope Group Join Hand to Tap Opportunities
    Saab's Offer for Gripen-E With 100% ToT Leaves India Unimpressed
    Swedish SAAB Partners With Adani to Produce Hundreds of Fighter Jets for India
    Tags:
    Adani Group, Saab, Indian Air Force, India, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok