Nord Stream 2 AG Receives 1st Permit for Construction in German Waters - Reports

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with several European energy companies, envisaging the construction of two gas pipelines from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea and on to a hub in Germany.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Stralsund Mining Authority of the German city of Stralsund issued the first permit for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters, an approximately 35-kilometer (21-mile) section of the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea area and the Lubmin municipality, the Norddeutscher Rundfunk broadcaster reported citing a spokesperson of the pipeline project's operator.

The spokesman of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Energy Ministry told the Handelsblatt newspaper that the partial permit was issued on November 2.

Nord Stream 2 AG should also receive a construction permit from the Federal Office for Shipping and Hydrography, while another four lands through which the gas pipeline passes should also give their nods.

Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines from the Russian coast, through the Baltic Sea and on to a hub in Germany. The pipelines are expected have a combined annual gas capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. Several countries, in particular, Ukraine and the United States, which has ambitious plans to export its LNG to Europe, oppose the project.

At the same time, Denmark introduced late-November a legislation which provided an opportunity for the government to restrict the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from going through Danish territorial waters due to security reasons or foreign policy issues.