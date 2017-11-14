Register
    Gazprom Increased Gas Supplies to Turkey by 21.7% From January 1 to November 13

    Gazprom Increased Gas Supplies to Turkey by 21.7% From January 1 to November 13

    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Russian energy company Gazprom increased gas supplies to Turkey to 24.8 billion cubic meters from January 1 to November 13, 2017, company CEO Alexey Miller said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Alexey Miller, CEO of the Russian energy giant Gazprom, said that the company increased the volume of gas supplies to Turkey by 21.7 percent from January 1 to November 13, 2017, compared to the same period of 2016.

    "Turkey's demand for Russian gas is very high. According to preliminary data, from January 1 to November 13, Gazprom delivered 24.8 billion cubic meters of gas to the republic," Miller told reporters on Monday.

    Exactly the same amount of gas — 24.8 billion cubic meters — we exported to Turkey last year. And now — in less than ten and a half months. This is a very good result and one more clear proof of the demand for the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, the construction of which is going at fool speed," Miller said.

    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Moscow Questions Legality of Cyprus Decision on Gazprom
    The Turkish Stream project was announced in late 2014 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Turkey. In October 2016, Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

    Several European countries have already shown their interest for gas supplies via the Turkish stream.

    Tags:
    Turkish Stream, Gasprom, Turkey, Russia
