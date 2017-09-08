Russia's Zvezda Shipyard Has Tentative Deals With Lukoil, Gazprom, Novatek

BOLSHOY KAMEN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russia's shipyard Zvezda has reached tentative deals with major companies such as Gazprom, Lukoil and Novatek, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Friday.
"Tentative agreements have been reached with everyone — Novatek, Lukoil, Sovcomflot, Gazprom," Rogozin told reporters.
Also, the chief of the state-run Rosneft oil company said that Zvezda shipyard, has contracts for 14 vessels.
"Including a contact with Rosneft, [the company’s] portfolio is currently made up of 14 ships," Igor Sechin said.
Sechin said the company, which is building oil tankers for Russian energy giants, needed a total of 178 in its portfolio to have "a positive dynamic" by 2035.
All comments
Show new comments (0)