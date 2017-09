Russian Energy Minister claims that that oil prices in 2018 would stand at around of $45-55 per barrel.

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said that the ministry forecasts that oil prices in 2018 would stand at around of $45-55 per barrel.

"According to our forecast, we have different estimations, the Brent prices… would stand at around of $45-55 per barrel," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) answering a corresponding question.