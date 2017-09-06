Gazprom's 2018 Gas Production Plan to Exceed 430Bln Cubic Meters

A Member of Gazprom's Management Committee said that Gazprom's 2018 plan for gas production is expected to exceed 430 billion cubic meters.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gazprom's 2018 plan for gas production is expected to exceed 430 billion cubic meters, which were initially planned for 2017, Member of Gazprom's Management Committee Vsevolod Cherepanov said on Wednesday.

"More than the projected target for this year. The plan for 2017 is 430 billion cubic meters," Cherepanov told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Vladivostok, answering to the question what was Gazprom's gas production plan for 2018.