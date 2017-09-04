Register
12:17 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Nord Stream 2 Foreign Partners Say Want to Stay in Project - Russian Deputy PM

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    Russia's foreign partners for the Nord Stream 2 expressed a desire to stay in the project, thus indicating that the project is commercially effective.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gazprom's foreign partners for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project say they want to continue participating in the project, despite the US sanctions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Sputnik Monday.

    "To find funding is not the most difficult question in this sense… Partners are needed precisely to protect the project, because it is a sign, an indicator that the project is commercially effective. The presence of foreign private partners is a signal about this, it's not about financing as such," Dvorkovich said answering the question about the impact of the new US sanctions against Russia in relation to the Nord Stream 2 funding.

    "Therefore, we will expect, firstly, that the partners will stay, they, at least, say they would like to continue to participate in the project," the deputy prime minister said.

    The official added that Russia could change the structure of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project's funding due to the new US sanctions, but hoped that economic factors would prevail over political ones.

    "If there would be a strict sanction ban, we will look at how to change the financing structure, but, I repeat, this is not the biggest question. We hope that after all, economic considerations will prevail over political ones," Dvorkovich said answering the question about the impact of the new US sanctions against Russia in relations to the Nord Stream 2 funding.

    The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, France's Engie, Austria's OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell and Germany's Uniper, envisages the construction of a pipeline with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2: Why Denmark Wants to Derail the Project
    Denmark Hesitating About Nord Stream 2 Construction Over US Pressure
    Denmark Prepares Bill That May Reject Nord Stream 2 Project - Reports
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Gazprom, Arkady Dvorkovich, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Fleet Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok