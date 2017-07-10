Serbia Expects Turkish Stream's 2nd Leg to Pass via West Balkans - President

"Carrying in mind that the Turkish Stream is currently being built, Serbia expects reaching an agreement that one branch of that pipeline will go over its territory…that is over the territory of the rest of Balkan countries," Vucic said.
One leg is designed for gas supplies directly to the Turkish market, the other for gas supplies through Turkey to European countries. The construction of the first leg began in May 2017, it is to be commissioned in March 2018. The second leg is to be put into operation in 2019.
