MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He said that by 2019, the remaining volumes of 2,156 kilometers of the pipeline would be built.

"As part of negotiations, an agreement was signed today between Gazprom and our Chinese partner on the date of the start of gas supplies via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. It is December 20, 2019. There is no doubt that on December 20, 2019, the supplies of Russian gas to China will begin," Miller told reporters.