MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a US crude oil benchmark, climbed past $45 a barrel late on Wednesday for the first time since June 19, market data showed.

WTI crude futures for August gained 0.28 percentage points and reached $45.02, while Brent crude futures for September, a global benchmark for oil prices, rose 0.27 points to $47.81 a barrel.