Register
15:37 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Philip Hammond, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017

    Hammond Says Brexit Hurts Investment, Yet Businesses Maintain Spending Plans

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 189140

    The UK's Finance Minister suggested that weaker economic growth prospects allow for the implementation of a limited fiscal stimulus package, while the central bank has observed solid macro fundamentals, but said it is too early to tighten monetary policies.

    Kristian Rouz – Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said the uncertainty and volatility, along with the political risks, which surround the Brexit process are starting to take a toll on the UK’s business investment. Businesses might abstain from allocating and reinvesting their capital in the near-term until the Brexit situation clears out, the Chancellor observed.

    British businesses themselves, however, are not planning to scale back their investment, according to a recent Bank of England (BOE) survey.

    "There would be a sigh of relief from business if we were able to get an early agreement on a transition arrangement," Hammond said in an interview on Thursday. "There is a large amount of business investment that is being postponed until business can see more clearly what the likely outcome of these discussions is. The earlier we can give business that reassurance, the more quickly we will get businesses investing again."

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on leaving the European Union at Lancaster House in London, January 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
    UK Prime Minister May Praises Spring Budget Drawn Up by Chancellor Hammond
    The transition period that accompanies the UK-EU negotiations over the Brexit process is characterized by higher uncertainty, not least because of the ‘hung Parliament‘ resulting from the 8th June election in the UK. The Conservative Party had to ally itself with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), meaning the two political forces will have to compromise on many issues in order to work out a coherent Brexit strategy.

    Typically, in times of higher volatility, investors close their exposure to risk, pulling out of the stock market and real economy in favor of safe haven assets, such as gold and government bonds (gilts).

    However, the UK cabinet also suppose that Brexit is not the only reason why UK investment might decrease in the near-term. The policies of fiscal austerity, or lower budget spending allowing for the narrowing and elimination of the budget deficit, have produced widespread exhaustion among the British public. Austerity measures have remained intact since the European debt crisis of the early 2010s, and now a fiscal stimulus in the form of lower taxes and higher budget spending might be necessary to spur domestic consumption and investment.

    "Seven years of hard slog," Hamond said on a separate occasion, referring to the austerity policies, have taken a toll on the Tories electoral result on the 8th of June, meaning that the government should consider rethinking their approach to fiscal policies. It is already unlikely that Britain will reach a non-deficit budget by year 2020 as planned earlier, so it might only be prudent to support economic expansion via higher spending.

    The "case for growth," in Hammond’s words, would be higher budget spending that would allow for an expansion of the UK’s tax base. Rolling back the austerity would also encourage consumers, builders and investors.

    The BOE, for their part, sees the situation differently. According to their recent survey, UK businesses are not planning to decrease their levels of investment in the foreseeable future regardless of the Brexit tumult, as macroeconomic fundamentals are strong, and the resurgence in British manufacturing, along with the narrowing foreign trade deficit, have opened many lucrative investment opportunities.

    "In the coming months, I would like to see the extent to which weaker consumption growth is offset by other components of demand, whether wages begin to firm, and more generally, how the economy reacts to the prospect of tighter financial conditions and the reality of Brexit negotiations,” Marc Carney, the BOE Governor, said.

    Pro-Europe Lobby in Britain
    © AFP 2017/ Ben Stansall
    'Brexit Not a Bed of Roses, But Not the End of the World' - Former BoE Governor
    The BOE even said that UK businesses remain confident enough to increase their capital expenditures as they are eyeing better returns down the line.

    700 businesses that participated in the survey said that indeed the car market has slowed, retail sales are weakening, and the real estate market is wobbly, but many companies are investing in new technology, particularly automation. This would allow the businesses to cut their costs in the medium-term.

    UK manufacturers are cheerful due to the weaker pound, which has created better opportunities to boost their exports and also increase their share of the domestic market, the BOE data suggest. While the labour market remains solid, and unemployment is low, a pickup in salaries and wages has begun, fuelling hopes that consumer sentiment will improve soon.

    “Before long, we will all begin to find out the extent to which Brexit is a gentle stroll along a smooth path to a land of cake and consumption,” the BOE’s Carney said.

    This division in opinions between Hammond, who represents the cabinet, and Carney, the central banker, reflects the lack of coordination between the fiscal and monetary policies in the UK. While the BOE is expecting the macro fundamentals to show signs of improvement before hiking rates, the Exchequer is weighing enacting a comprehensive fiscal stimulus package. However, the latter is not possible without the BOE removing some of their accommodation first.

    Tags:
    investments, economy, Brexit, Bank of England, Philip Hammond, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok