Nord Stream 2 Funding Timing, Options Not Affected by US Sanctions - Gazprom

Nord Stream 2 Discussing Long-Term Investments From Chinese Banks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kruglov said at a press conference that "news of the planned sanctions on Nord Stream 2 forces us to analyze various scenarios for the implementation of this project."

"At present, we are so far not making any adjustments neither on our approaches to the implementation of Nord Stream 2 on the principles of project financing, nor on the timing of its implementation," he said.

Last week, the US Senate voted in favor of new sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in the US presidential election in 2016.

The new package of sanctions included companies contributing to the construction of Nord Stream 2. The bill is yet to be approved by both the House of Representatives and the administration of US President Donald Trump.