Dow Jones, S&P Stocks Close at Record Highs on Strong Tech Performance

Dow Jones Industrial Average Passes 21,000 for First Time

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Dow closed at a record high of 21,525.01, up 0.66 percent from opening, while the S&P 500 increased 0.82 percent to close at a record 2,452.16.

The Nasdaq Composite also gained, closing 1.41 percent higher at 6,239.01.

Technology stocks drove the gains, with Amazon hitting a new record at the open. Alphabet, Apple, Facebook and Netflix also performed well.