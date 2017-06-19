Russia's Rosneft Has Good Chances to Obtain Oil Production Licenses in Brazil

© AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi Iran, Brazil to Build Oil Refinery in Latin America

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ambassador added that Brazil was opened for oil exploration and production by foreign companies.

"Occasionally, there are auctions on blocs of offshore pre-salt oil fields. Apart from such oil fields, there are also auctions on oil reserves 'on firm ground,' where, I think, Rosneft has very good chances," Salgado said.

In October 2016, the National Congress of Brazil passed a bill allowing foreign investors to participate in the development of offshore pre-salt oil fields.

In February 2017, a spokesman of the Russian company told Sputnik that Rosneft could participate in an offshore fields' auction that could take place later in the year.