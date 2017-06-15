Nord Stream 2 Received All Funds From EU Partners Planned for 2017 - Gazprom

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The Nord Stream 2 gas project has received all funds expected to be provided in 2017 by European partner companies, Gazprom Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee Alexander Medvedev said Thursday.
“All funds came on the accounts of Nord Stream 2 company as planned,” Medvedev said, answering the question of whether European partners had provided previously agreed funds for the project.
The pipeline will bring some 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
All comments
Show new comments (0)