Novak to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With EC Vice-President During Meeting in Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) — On May 26, Novak said that he planned to carry out a meeting with Sefcovic as part of EXPO 2017 intentional exhibition, which had started in the Kazakh capital of Astana earlier on Saturday. The event is to last until September 10.

"We will discuss all the issues including Nord Stream 2," Novak told journalists.

On Friday, the European Commission said it had adopted a request to the EU ministers for a negotiating mandate with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. According to the commission's spokesman Alexander Winterstein, the negotiating mandate on the project was needed to avoid that this project, if it ever materializes, would operate in a legal void.

"First of all, it is a commercial project. Everything depends on how the investors will position themselves on this issue. Because, actually it is an absolutely investment and commercial project," Novak said commenting on the European Commission decision to adopt a request for a negotiating mandate on Nord Stream 2.