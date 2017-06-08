Bahraini Industry Minister to Visit INNOPROM Exhibition in Yekaterinburg

MANAMA (Sputnik) – INNOPROM is an international industrial exhibition held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. The event presupposes conferences, discussions, presentations with participants from 95 countries going to participate in it.

"During the recent meeting the minister confirmed that he was going to visit Yekaterinburg on the invitation of the Russian party and to take part in the INNOPROM fair in July, where a meeting between the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade and industry ministers of the Gulf States," the ambassador said.