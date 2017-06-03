Russia's Labor Market Stabilizing - Federal Labor Service Head at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Vukolov explained that the numbers of layoffs and shutdowns were significantly falling.

"Indeed, the number of the unemployed decreases and the employment market stabilizes. This means that the figures are returning to their natural positions," Vukolov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Vukolov explained that the numbers of layoffs and shutdowns were significantly falling.

"We have launched a new service: we in Russia show, what number of quotas for the employment of the disabled people every company has. And we hope that his work will allow increasing significantly the numbers on this position. But the main thing is to return every disabled person to the natural state, to life. That is why we place the special emphasis on this issue this year," Vukolov explained.

The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for business representatives where crucial economic issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.