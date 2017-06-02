Foreign Businesses at Meeting With Putin Show Extra Interest in Digital Economy

© Sputnik/ Alexey Druzhinin Putin Says Russia to Continue Support of Business Projects With Foreign Participation

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Representatives of foreign businesses showed special interest in digital economy, offered a number of projects in this sphere at the Friday’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian presidential aide Andrei Belousov said.

"The meeting was great … a lot of interest exactly in the area of digital economy. They proposed a number of projects in digital economy, pharmaceuticals, high-speed railway transport … It was a very detailed discussion," Belousov told reporters following the meeting.

SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of SPIEF.