Sanctions to Slow Down Russia's Economic Growth by 0.5% Annually - Kudrin

Ruble Shakes Off Hedge Fund Pessimism on Rumored Kudrin Comeback

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — According to Kudrin, in the first years after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia, the "effect of deduction" from GDP growth was 0.8-1 percentage point per year.

"Now, it is slightly less — somewhere in the region of 0.5-0.6 percent of GDP," Kudrin, who served as Russian finance minister in 2000-2011, told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

