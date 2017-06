© Sputnik/ Alexandr Piragis SPIEF to Show What Russian Far East Has to Offer for Cooperation With Asia Pacific

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is the official media partner of SPIEF.

"There are four more projects worth $3 billion. We will present them all. We expect to begin the official presentation of these projects and the signing of legally binding documents by the Eastern Economic Forum," Galushka said.

He added that there are currently 21 projects for a total of $3 billion of Chinese investments being implemented in the Far East.