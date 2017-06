© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Roscosmos Supervisory Committee Approves 2025, 2030 Development Strategy

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The document was signed by Rosgeologia's CEO Roman Popov and Igor Komarov, the director general of Roscosmos.

According to the agreement, remote sensing satellites orbiting the Earth will be used for exploration of Russia's natural resources.

