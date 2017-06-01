Register
20:03 GMT +301 June 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, during their meeting at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in Konstantinovsky Palace in Strelna

    Russia Can Offer India More Than Trade - Putin to Modi

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Business
    0 14660

    Russia considers feasible to propose to India more complex economic relations than just trade turnover, for example, localization of production, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia
    © REUTERS/ Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
    Modi Calls on Indian Firms to Join Russian Companies in Defense Projects
    STRELNA (Sputnik) – Russia cooperates with India in a number of sectors, including trade, investments, defense, technology, etc. This year marks the 70th anniversary since the establishment of bilateral relations between the states.

    "I shall note that despite the cutback, our bilateral trade turnover increased, exceeding $7.7 billion. It is in our mutual interests to progress energetically. It is important to move from simple goods deliveries to more complex cooperation. We are inviting our partners to localize their production in Russia," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of Russian and Indian businesses on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Putin also that he had agreed with Modi on further joint development and production of modern weapons systems.

    "I'd like to emphasize that our cooperation is not limited to direct supplies of the latest models of Russian-made military equipment to the Indian partners," Putin told reporters after talks with Modi on the sidelines of the SPIEF-2017.

    Sukhoi Superject 100 (SSJ-100) at the Domodedovo airport
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia May Supply India With SSJ100, MC-21 Passenger Planes - Kremlin Aide
    "The assembly of weapons systems has been set up in India with Russian assistance…We agreed with Mr. Prime Minister [Modi] to continue joint development and production of modern weapons systems," Putin said.

    Meanwhile, Russia and India adopted on Thursday on the sidelines the SPIEF the so-called St. Petersburg declaration stipulating expansion of bilateral cooperation in various areas, including politics.

    The document envisions, in particular, the implementation of steps aimed at boosting ties in political, trade and economic, scientific and technical, as well as humanitarian spheres, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

    SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    Tags:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2017, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi, India, Russia
