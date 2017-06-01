Three States Already Interested in Brand New Russian MC-21 Passenger Plane

ST PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – The maiden flight of the new MC-21-300 passenger airliner took place on Sunday. The aircraft might carry 150 —211 passengers, and it is expected to replace Soviet Tu, Yak and An aircraft.

"We showed the machine in flight and we feel heightened interest. We met with a delegation of different countries – Hungary, Bangladesh, the Indians," he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

SPIEF, held in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.