ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for Thursday-Saturday and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

"We will hold a meeting with Gazprom, discuss investments in the construction of LNG infrastructure, terminals," Wiratmaja Puja said Thursday.

He noted that Indonesia needs to attract $48 billion to develop its LNG infrastructure, adding "we will discuss which part Gazprom could finance."

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency which includes Sputnik is the official media partner of SPIEF.