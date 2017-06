ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — He said that negotiations are on schedule and the contract is expected to be signed by year-end.

"We have identified the scope of work to modernize the Cuban railways and signed a protocol with the Cuban Union Railways for 1.8 billion euros," Misharin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

