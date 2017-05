MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held on June 1-3.

"There are prospects for the supply of Russian aircraft to India, including the Sukhoi Superjet 100 and the MS-21," Ushakov told reporters.

