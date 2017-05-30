Russian Helicopters Delivers Ка-32 Helicopter Purchased By Chinese Company

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Russia Delivers 2 Out of 4 Ka-32 Helicopters Purchased by Chinese Company

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Helicopters, a leading Russia-based helicopter manufacturer, has delivered a Ка-32А11ВС multirole helicopter to China's Jiangsu Baoli Aviation Equipment company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce the timely completion of this contract and fulfillment of all the obligations to our Chinese partners. The emergency services of China have been using Ka-32 helicopters for several years, and they have proven to be unpretentious and hard-working machines due to the unique design features and first-rate performance. We are looking forward to further cooperation," deputy CEO for marketing and business development Alexander Shcherbinin was quoted as saying in the statement.

The cooperation between Russian Helicopters and Jiangsu Baoli Aviation Equipment started in 2015, when an agreement on the delivery of four Ka-32 helicopters by 2018. Two of the aircraft were delivered to the Chinese company in January.

The Ka-32A11BC helicopter is designed for special search and rescue operations, fire-fighting missions, building tall structures, transporting cargo, logging, patrolling and to support during law enforcement operations.

