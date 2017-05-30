Russian, Saudi Investment Funds Eye Over 25 Projects in Russian Economy

© Photo: Pixabay Russia Hopes to Continue Cooperation on Oil Output Reduction With Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia are considering over 25 projects in the Russian economy, a press kit ahead of President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the Saudi defense minister on Tuesday states.

"Currently, more than 25 projects in various sectors of the Russian economy are under consideration by the RDIF and the PIF. Several transactions have already been carried out, including in the fields of logistics, industry and retail," the document states.

