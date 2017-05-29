Register
19:17 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hand with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, in the western state of Goa, India, October 15, 2016

    India, Russia Joint Statement Likely on FTA, New Delhi Against E-Commerce Pact

    © REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10110

    India and Russia are expected to carry forward their talks on a proposed free trade agreement involving the Eurasian Economic Union during Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting on June 1. A formal joint statement after the Modi-Putin Summit is likely.

    Mi-8 helicopter
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Russia to Supply China, India With Helicopters by 2020 – Manufacturer
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprises Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to harness the trade potential between India and the five EAEU countries, including Russia, from the current US$11 billion to $37 to 60 billion in a span of less than a decade. India and Russia alone are hoping to take their trade volume to $30 billion by 2025 as aimed by President Putin and PM Modi.

    India and the EAEU have already completed a joint feasibility study, which has been accepted by all countries involved as well as confirmed by a senior official in the Indian Department of Commerce in February.

    “With the joint feasibility with the Eurasian countries accepted by all individual countries, trade negotiation would start soon with all countries in the group," Sunil Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce in India’s Ministry of Trade and Commerce, said during the second edition of the CapIndia 2017, a trade exhibition.

    During negotiations, India is expected to oppose the inclusion of e-commerce in the FTA as proposed by the joint feasibility study, which has recommended to kick-start negotiations for the FTA between India and the EAEU. And there is considerable difference between the two sides on e-commerce although both sides agree that it is a sector that is fast growing.

    “Such legal framework would increase trade, streamline business, bring an element of certainty to cross-border commercial activities and allow to reduce delays and costs at the border. It is the driver in the modernization of administrations,” the study said.

    The EAEU wants the creation of a common legal framework to govern e-commerce sector and related transactions, but Indian viewpoint is that the sector is still in its nascent stage and it wants to retain discretion to frame rules for the sector in future.

    Domestically, India allows 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route in business-to-business (B2B) platform. No FDI is allowed in business-to-consumer (B2C) platform. Likewise, India allows 51% FDI in multi-brand retail to allay the concerns of small businesses which form the support base of the current BJP government. India is also not keen to provide market access on e-commerce at the multilateral level.

    India’s overall position on rules governing the e-commerce sector is consistent with its position and Trade and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier clarified the country’s stance in this regard.

    “Every country is having a big churn in e-commerce and technology is fast developing. It is not feasible to regulate or define e-commerce in a proper way given the evolving nature of the sector at present,” PTI quoted her in February after a meeting with World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo.

    Experts said the $30 billion trade target is realistic between Russia and India and paves the way for further expansion in future.

    “Both India and Russia should easily achieve this target and in fact, should have achieved it earlier given the potential. There are multiple sectors where we have convergence beyond the traditional sectors such as gems and jewelry, oil and gas, aerospace and even defense can be leveraged at the private sector level,” Ashok Sajjanhar, former ambassador to Kazakhstan and a career diplomat, told Sputnik. He is currently secretary of the National Foundation for Communal Harmony.

    The EAEU’s GDP amounts to $2 trillion and is a market of 182 million people. But it accounts for a little over 3% of global GDP. The EAEU is hoping to expand its share in world trade through a series of FTAs with like-minded countries. It has already successfully formalized such an agreement with Vietnam, while working on similar agreements with Serbia, Singapore, Israel and India, as well.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Indian Experts Say Russian Defense Firms Have Advantage in Make in India Scheme
    Trade, Counter-Terror Cooperation on Top Agenda of India-Russia Summit
    Trump Names India, Russia Among Countries Affected by Terrorism
    Tags:
    e-commerce, EAEU, Narendra Modi, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    All By Herself
    All By Herself
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok