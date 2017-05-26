Russian Energy Minister to Meet With EU Counterpart in June Within EXPO-2017

© Photo: Press-service of Rosneft Russia Does Not Insist on Extending Oil Output Cut Deal - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak plans to hold a meeting with European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic in June on the sidelines of the international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"We will have a meeting with Sefcovic in Astana in June on the sidelines of EXPO," Novak said.

The Russian energy minister noted that the issue of gas supplies to Ukraine might be raised within the talks.

"This issue is always on the agenda. Usually, it is initiated by the Ukrainian side or the European Commission. So, if it is raised, we will be ready to discuss it, however, we have a contract, and Gazprom will supply gas in accordance with prepayment," Novak said.

Novak added that Russia wanted to obtain legal guarantees from the European Commission that Kiev would not fine Gazprom within the anti-trust case, in accordance with which Kiev wanted to recover the $6.4-billion fine from Gazprom over alleged abuse of monopoly position on the gas transit market within the period from 2009 to 2015.